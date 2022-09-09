Nellore: MPDO thrashed for allegedly harassing a woman employee

Nellore: Alleging harassment, relatives of a woman employee of village secretariat beat up Indukuripeta mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) on Thursday. The video of attack on MPDO Pathan Rafi Khan in the presence of other employees went viral on social media. Scuffles broke out between the MPDO staff and the relatives of the woman during the incident.

A woman working as panchayat secretary in Indukurpeta mandal was allegedly harassed by the MPDO for the past few days. She says he had not changed his ways despite her repeated appeals to change his behaviour. Vexed with his attitude, the woman reported the matter to her family members.

Infuriated family members went to the MPDO office on Thursday and started arguing with the MPDO. Exchange of blows took place between staff of the office and kin of the woman for some time. The MPDO asked the relatives of woman to prove their allegations and he was ready for any action if found guilty.

In the meantime, Indukurpeta police rushed to the spot and shifted the MPDO and relatives of the victim to the station for enquiry.

They received complaints from both sides.