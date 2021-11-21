Nellore: National Highway near Kovur cut off as Penna river overflows due to torrential rains

Amid torrential rains, the Penna river in Nellore is flooded with water due to which National Highway No. 16 near Kovur in Nellore district was cut off. The Chennai-Kolkata route after the Nellore city was cut off disrupting traffic between Vijayawada and Nellore. The vehicles were stopped for about 5 km.



Meanwhile, the vehicles traveling from Tirupati to Srikalahasti are being stopped by the police at the Thottambedu check post. This caused heavy traffic congestion on the national highway. Police advised motorists to go towards Kadapa, Pamur and Darshi. Heavy vehicles were stopped at Prakasam District Tanguturu Toll Plaza and traffic to Nellore from the Ongole side was closed. Motorists are having trouble with this.



The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains across Andhra Pradesh. It predicted thundershowers at several places in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts this morning. The meteorological department said that along with the rain, strong winds with a speed of 45 kmph are also expected.



On the other hand, Rayalaseema districts have been hit hard by heavy rains for the past four days. People in Anantapur and Chittoor districts, in particular, are facing severe difficulties. Authorities were alerted with the latest weather forecast and steps are being taken to relocate people from the hinterland to rehabilitation centres.