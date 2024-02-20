Nellore: Officials told to ensure free and fair polling

Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to ensure free and fair polling in the ensuing elections. Along with SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy, he conducted a special meeting with nodal officers over precautionary measures to be taken during elections, here on Monday.

The Collector said that nodal officers should mainly focus to prevent transportation of liquor, narcotics, money from outside into the district. He directed the enforcement officials to mention the details of the seized items during raids without fail and must enrol in the SMS App to avoid irregularities.

Harinarayanan instructed the officials to ensure for establishment of integrated check posts at district borders to avoid entry of liquor, cash and other things immediately after issuance of election notification.

Describing the role of nodal officers in the elections as most crucial, SP Tirumaleswara Reddy has stressed the need for coordination between different agencies with nodal officers.

DRO Lavananna, Additional SP Soujanya, Income Tax department Additional Commissioner Sobha and other departments officials were present.