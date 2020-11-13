Nellore: Officials were asked by Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu to focus on pollution causing industries

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to take up special drives on industrial pollution in the district. Addressing the officials of line departments at the Collectorate on Thursday, he asked them to initiate action against such industries.

The Collector collected information from the industries, pollution control board, and other wings on the industries causing pollution in the areas and asked the civic bodies and corporations to start necessary measures to reduce the pollution levels.

All industries have to take precautions while discharging emissions and the officials to check such measures whether they appropriate or not.

He also said the officials must extend their cooperation to the industries in controlling the situation, if necessary. He also asked the transport officials to start a special drive on the pollution causing old vehicles in the entire district.