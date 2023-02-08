Nellore: Oil palm turns indigenous, area under crop expands

Nellore:Easy returns for 25 years with a minimal maintenance cost is resulting in increase in oil palm cultivation in the state, particularly in the rainfed areas. The area under oil palm cultivation has gone up from 1.20 lakh hectare to about 2 lakh hectare in the last five years.



Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts in the state emerged as major areas for oil palm cultivation. They also get support from Centre under National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP).

"The NMOOP supplies plants free of cost. The government is also providing Rs 2,000 per acre for four years for fertilisers and pest control, Rs 2,000 per acre for four years for intercrops and extends support in many forms," said Srinath, a farmer from West Godavari.

While India import 95 per cent of edible oils it consumes, palm oil accounts for 70 per cent of it. This oil is mostly used by food and confectionary industry.

The domestic consumption has come down due to competition from other branded products.

Dr MV Prasad, principal scientist, Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR) of ICAR, Pedavegi in West Godavari, told The Hans India that total extent of area under oil palm cultivation in the country is 4.1 lakh hectare. He says oil palm trees require 200 to 300 litre water each per day and it is necessary to use available water resources judiciously and hence 90 per cent of farmers are adopting drip irrigation method for water conservation, he said.

Dr Prasad said the income from yield depends on better management practices adopted by the farmers. The average price of fruits was Rs 17,000 per tonne in 2022. Now, it is around 14,000 per tonne.

"Oil Palm requires water supply for 5-6 hours during summer and 3-4 hours on normal days. Good management practices of farmers result in getting 10-12 tonne yield and thus they can earn Rs 1.25-1.50 lakhs per acre. Some farmers are getting even 14-16 tonne output per acre by adopting best farm practices. Oil palm is among the best income generating crops in the state," Dr Prasad added.

Nellore district horticulture officer MV Subba Reddy said farmers were showing greater interest in the crop due to good yield and returns.