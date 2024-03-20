Nellore: Open new accounts as per EC guidelines, candidates told

Nellore: Following the notification issued by the Election Commission of India for 2024 general elections, the district administration has instructed the candidates contesting the elections from different political parties to open new accounts in the banks. Addressing in the bankers’ meeting here on Tuesday, District Collector and District Electoral Officer M Harinarayanan directed the bankers to see that the contestants open new accounts. He said that as per the guidelines of ECI, bankers should submit reports on transactions done by contestants which cross Rs 10 lakh. He ask the bankers to regularly monitor the transactions of candidates of different political parties right from the day when file their nominations.

He also directed them to submit the details of candidates which cross Rs one lakh per day following the guidelines of the Election Commission. He asked the bankers to allocate QR code to the vehicles transporting cash from the banks for ATM transactions.

Lead bank manager Pradeep, election expenditure monitoring nodal officer (EEMNO) Vidya Sagar and others were present.