Nellore: Panipuri seller commits suicide after young woman rejects love proposal in Naidupeta

Nellore: Sarvesh Kumar, a youth from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who lives on Amara Garden Street in the Naidupeta town of Nellore district who sells Panipuri committed suicide on Sunday night. Police have confirmed that the young man committed suicide as soon as his love was rejected by a girl.

Family members said that the young man had been in love with a young woman from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for some time. Sarvesh Kumar was upset when he came to terms with the young woman. He also phoned family members on Sunday in the wake of the incident and told them he is commiting suicide. Relatives, including his brother Somu Kumar who didn't bothered his words, were shocked to learn that he had committed suicide.

Police conducted a postmortem on Sarvesh Kumar's body and handed it over on Monday evening. Unable to afford to transport the body to Uttar Pradesh, the relatives in Naidupeta conducted the funeral by the deceased's brother. The family members of the deceased have paid last tributes through WhatsApp.

In an another incident, a minor living in Garidi Street in the town committed suicide on Sunday after her love affair failed. Police conducted a postmortem on the minor's body and handed it over to family members on Monday.