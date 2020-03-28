Nellore: People in several villages say 'no' to strangers

Nellore: People in several villages in the district have been asking the strangers not to enter their villages as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Many villages are displaying 'No Entry' boards at the entrances to the strangers and some others are arranging thorny fencing for security. Now, officials are also facing problems to enter the village for conducting awareness campaigns.

Villagers of Menakuru in Naidupet Mandal; Rajupalem, Pallavolu, Nallgondla, Rampalli, Ponguru in Marripadu Mandal have already displayed boards in front of the main entrance.

Villages in Podalakur and Bogole Mandals also displayed no entry cards to many people. Santhi Nagar, Biradavolu, Kakani Ramana Reddy Nagar in Podalakur Mandal; Juvvaladinne and Siddanapalem villages in Bogole Mandal arranged thorny fences in the villages. "We are requesting people from other parts of the district not to enter our village. We decided to isolate ourselves from the rest of the district. Corona is a dangerous virus and we are imposing the restriction," said Srinivasulu Reddy, former Sarpanch of the village.