Nellore: Poleramma Jathara begins at Venkatagiri on low key

Nellore: Popular local fest at Venkatagiri, Poleramma Jathara, which attracts thousands of devotees from across the state, started on Thursday in a low-key manner for the second consecutive year. MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offered prayers at the temple and the police hadn't allowed devotees due to Covid restrictions.

Scion of Venkatagiri Rajahs Sai Krishna Yachendra and legislator A Ramanarayana Reddy monitored the arrangements for smooth conduct of the fest. Police restricted the entry of public during the Jathara keeping the Covid situation in view.

Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao visited the town on Thursday and inspected the safety arrangements for the festival. Venkatagiri MLA said that they had arranged lighting across the town as part of the festivities. He said they had performed special pujas to the Goddess Poleramma and conducted Laksha Kumkumarchana without allowing the public. They have made alternate arrangements for observing the pujas arranging live telecast of the programmes, informed the MLA.