Nellore: Police Association seeks apology from TDP Mahila wing chief

Nellore: AP State Police Officers Association condemned the comments of TDP Mahila Wing state president V Anitha against the police personnel. Honorary advisor of State Police Officers Association Y Srihari released a note on Monday and demanded apology from her.

He mentioned that IAS and IPS positions are not like nominated posts and they must be achieved with challenging work and talent. He said Anitha has respect towards constitutional systems in the country and her criticism against SP Vijaya Rao are baseless and unfortunate. If this kind of criticism is continued against the police personnel, they would take legal action against her for the remarks.

Meanwhile TDP Nellore Parliament Segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said some police personnel in the department are acting as supporters of ruling party leaders. Addressing media, Aziz said rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who caught red-handed in betting case scolded the SP; Kovur MLA Prasannakumar Reddy disparaged the district SP in another instance and Sarvepalli MLA Govardhan Reddy employed a tribal woman for booking cases.

He said they salute to those cops who perform their duty sincerely and react seriously on acts of violence against women if cops failed to respond on such cases. He said Telugu Mahila State president Anitha asked what the police officials were doing when ruling party legislators criticised them open.