Nellore: Prefer home-based isolation for Corona patients says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu suggested the officials to prefer home-based isolation for the patients with mild covid symptoms. He asked them to shift to the isolation or care centres only if they have serious ailments.

Addressing the officials at the ZP Conference Hall on Friday, he said all people who have covid symptoms have to be provided treatment irrespective of the test results. Now, 500-600 cases are being reported regularly and the officials have to rededicate themselves for serving the patients with utmost care, he said.

He also said that all patients at the home should be monitored by the doctors regularly and only critical cases should be shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Patients with reducing oxygen levels, high fever, breathing problems, kidney and heart ailments should be shifted to the hospitals for continuous monitoring, he pointed out. The Collector said that awareness on 104 and 1077 helplines should be developed among people for availing those services.

He said the recovery rate in the district was 98.5 per cent and exuded confidence that they can overcome situation efficiently. The collector suggested to the officials to provide training on pranayama and yoga exercises to the patients for improving breathing and also lung functioning.