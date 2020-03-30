Nellore: Quarantine centers set up at Special Economic Zones, industrial areas

Nellore: Industries and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy said that they had arranged quarantine centres at the Special Economic Zones and industrial areas for observing conditions of the people who visit the district from other parts of the country.

He visited Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border at Pannamgadu, Menakuru SEZ and Gudur Area Hospital along with Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar and legislators.

The Minister visited the border check-post in Tada mandal and observed the quarantine facilities there for people who try to cross the borders. He said everyone should be shifted to the quarantine places without allowing them to enter the State. He said the police personnel and others should be on alert in such cases.

The Minister observed the condition of quarantine centre at Menakuru and interacted with the officials on the arrangements along with local legislator K Sanjeevaiah. He said the Centre was meant for accommodating the people who visit the SEZ from other parts of the country.

They should be accommodated for 14 days at the centre as part of quarantining and then would be permitted after observing their health condition, he said. They should be provided any medical treatment if required, he suggested.

The Minister also observed the Area Hospital in Gudur town along with local legislator Dr V Varaprasad Rao and observed beds and ventilator facilities. He asked the staff members to be alert during the quarantine period of 14 days as any negligence would lead to disaster. Senior officials were also present.