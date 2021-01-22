Nellore: Ration door delivery to end woes of beneficiaries

Nellore: Minister for water resources P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the door delivery of ration goods ensures quality and quantity to the cardholders besides addressing problems of the aged and physically challenged persons in getting the ration every month. He also said under the new system the beneficiaries need not wait at the shops for hours in case of technical glitches and non-availability of dealers. The minister launched the Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) vehicles meant for distribution of ration at the AC Subba Reddy Stadium here on Thursday along with the collector K V N Chakradhar Babu.

Anil Kumar said there had been complaints against the dealers on the quantity and quality of products and now the vehicles hand over the packed material to them at their houses without direct involvement of dealers. So, they need not visit the ration shops every month, wait for their turn and face measurement and quality issues. He also said more than 500 people in the district were getting employment through the programme. Collector Chakradhar Babu said under the programme, they were going to handover quality rice from February 1 to 8 lakh beneficiaries. Aged, single-member and physically-challenged will get a facility of getting material at their doorsteps.