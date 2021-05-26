Nellore reports nine black fungus cases

Nellore black fungus cases: Even as the second wave of Covid is ravaging the State, 9 black fungus, Mucormycosis, cases were reported in the district among people who have recovered from the infection.

Black fungus is most seen in people with diabetes and other severe co-morbidities. The affected people have symptoms such as red eyes and swollen cheeks.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu tweeted on Monday that the district had recorded 9 cases of black fungus and the victims are undergoing treatment. Some medical professionals predict that this could likely be the side-effects of Covid-19 medication, possibly on the people with co-morbidities.

In fact, the infection is not new and caused by exposure to mucor molds found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables and it is easily curable.

Hospitals across the State have been reporting cases of this kind of fungal infection that affects the sinuses, brain, lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immune-compromised persons such as cancer patients and others.

Till now, no such cases of severity have been reported in the district as the medical professionals have started early treatment for the infected.