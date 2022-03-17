Nellore: Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

Nellore/Tirupati: District officials, political leaders and others paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on Wednesday to mark his 122nd birth anniversary. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi at Tikkana Bhavan in the Collectorate on Wednesday and recalled his sacrifices for Telugu people. He said Sriramulu was active in Salt March, Quit India movement and he was instrumental in getting separate statehood for Telugu people. Freedom fighter K V Chalamaiah, joint collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, JC-Aasara KM Rosemond, and other senior officials were present. The Collector also garlanded the statue of Amarajeevi at Atmakur Bus Stand.

Further, Vice Chancellor Prof G M Sundaravalli paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu statue on the varsity campus on Wednesday. ZP Chairperson A Arunamma at the ZP office, TDP leaders Abdul Aziz, K Srinivasulu Reddy offered floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu at Atmakur Bus Stand.

In Tirupati, Additional SP E Supraja paid floral tributes to his portrait at District Police Office. Speaking on the occasion, she said Sriramulu's life was an inspiration to present generation, who staged hunger fast for separate Telugu-speaking people.

At Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam , Vice Chancellor Prof DuvvuruJamuna, In-charge Registrar P Chandrasekhar and Director in-charge of College of Engineering Prof T Sudha paid tributes to the portrait of Sri Potti Sriramulu. BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Masthan, Akkinapalli Munikrishna, Bala Guravaiah, Kattamanchi Chandrababu, DMK Murali, Kavitha, Subramanyam Reddy, Vijaykumar Reddy, Jayanth Kumar Reddy, Srinivasulu, Bhaskar, Dileep garlanded Potti Sriramulu statue at SVRR Circle and paid rich tributes to him.