Nellore: Sailajanath demands probe into land acquisition

Nellore: PCC President S Sailajanath demanded the Government to conduct a probe on the land acquisition process in the state meant for the distribution of house sites to the poor.

He addressed the media persons at Indira Bhavan in the city on Friday and said there have been attacks on Dalits after YSR Congress came to power. A probe into land acquisition will reveal whether it is a scheme or a huge scam, he said.

They are forcibly taking over lands of the poor and Dalits and distributing them to other communities, the PCC leader alleged and asked rationality of the process.

If there is no change in the attitude of the YSR Congress Government people would certainly teach them a strong lesson in the coming local body polls, he added.

He visited the residence of Venkataiah of Venkanna Palem village in Manubole Mandal who attempted suicide due to land acquisition in the village.