Nellore: Schools supplied with Covid equipment says District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the district administration had arranged thermal scanners and sanitisers at all the 4,657 schools in the district for students and teachers.

During a visit to KNR Municipal School in the city on Tuesday, the collector said classes were started for the students of 9 and 10 from Monday and school bags, notebooks, facemasks, and gloves were already supplied to the students as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

The collector also said school managements were sanitising the classrooms after each session. He said attendance of children was not an important issue and the parents have to express their willingness to send their kids.

He asked all schoolchildren to wear facemasks and maintain social distance for preventing the virus infection and suggested to take bath after reaching home and not touch any articles before that. He asked the teachers to explain to children about Covid-19 and the precautions to be taken for at least 20 minutes every day.

He asked them to prepare the children in the coming 150 days and the students also should follow lessons carefully irrespective of the number of classes. Chakradhar Babu clarified that there would be only 70 per cent of the syllabus for examinations and asked the students to utilize time efficiently.

He asked the teachers to follow Covid guidelines during lunch hours and insist that the students follow social distancing during the time. He said around 90 per cent of teachers were attending schools and admissions had also increased in the government schools.

The collector said they would complete all works under Naadu-Nedu and give a facelift to the schools on par with the corporate schools. Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.