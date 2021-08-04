Nellore: SP Ch Vijaya Rao instructs staff to be courteous with people visiting police stations

Nellore: SP Ch Vijaya Rao paid surprise visits to Vedayapalem and Balaji Nagar police stations on Tuesday and observed the conditions there and instructed the staff members to improve services to people.

He verified the records and expressed satisfaction over their maintenance. He asked the staff to be courteous with the people visiting the police station for help. He also said staff members should have thorough understanding of the local areas for addressing the issues.

He interacted with the staff members and enquired about the places where crimes occurred and the measures being taken to prevent them.

He said officials have to keep a vigil on areas which are crime-prone and take guidance from the superiors for maintenance of law and order under the limits of different police stations.

He asked them to clear all pending cases rapidly and warned them against dereliction of duties. He promised to extend full support to sincere staff members.