Nellore: Special Enforcement Bureau seizes 157 kg ganja, arrests 5

Nellore: Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths seized 157 kg ganja, a motorbike and cash of Rs 40,000 from a 5-member gang that illegally transports ganja.

The cops also arrested the main accused Arava Joseph in the case. Other accused have been identified as Arava Venkata Sai Kumar, Cherukuri Venkateswarlu, Shaik Subhani and R Pawan Kalyan.

According to the SEB Joint Director K Sri Lakshmi, Joseph from Housing Board Colony in the city limits smuggling 180 kgs ganja from Sreenu of Anakapalli area in Visakhapatnam district a week ago.

He had purchased the ganja at Rs 4,500 a kg. Further, Joseph has started selling the ganja after packing the material in small packets.

"Joseph has distributed the small packets of ganja to Venkata Sai, Venkateswarlu, Subhani and Pawan Kalyan for selling them to people in the city. Initially, SEB teams arrested Venkateswarlu at Vengal Rao Nagar and seized 3 kg ganja from him.

Further, they arrested Shaik Subhani in Kabadipalem and seized two kg ganja, Rs 40,000 cash from him," said the SEB Joint Director.

With the information provided by Subhani, SEB teams conducted raids in the house of Arava Joseph in YSR Nagar and found 150 kg ganja and arrested him along with Pawan Kalyan there, she added.

The worth of ganja is around Rs 10.20 lakh in the open market. SEB Inspector K P Kishore and others participated in the raids.