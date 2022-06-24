Nellore : TDP, JSP voters cold to BJP in Atmakur

Nellore : Opposition supporters in Atmakur Assembly constituency were clueless on whom to vote for on Thursday when polling was held as main opposition party TDP is not in fray. Main candidates in the fray are Mekapati Vikram Reddy from the ruling YSRCP and BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav. The TDP kept away from poll citing the tradition of not fielding candidate when a family member of departed MLA is in fray.

The party leaders have not advised the voters to whom to vote in the election. In fact, TDP voters were in dilemma whether to vote for BJP candidate who is contesting against the ruling party or to support another party. Finally, some sections preferred BSP candidate Nanda Obulesu and most of TDP voters did not vote. This is going to reflect in the polling percentage, say analysts.

Further, even though Jana Sena Party is part of alliance with the BJP, no party leader from the party participated in poll campaign. They also had not asked the voters to vote for a particular candidate. This was due to sudden decision of the BJP to field its own candidate without discussing with Jana Sena. Hence, Jana Sena cadres asked the voters to cast according to their preferences.

"We have huge cadre in the constituency, but a confusing situation prevailed here as TDP senior leaders haven't indicated to the voters whom to support. There were bargaining in some villages on local basis but there is no broad understanding between TDP and BJP. So, BJP relied on its own strength," said a local TDP leader from Chejarla.

On the other hand , YSRCP is on cloud nine as it is going to record a good majority in the polls with BJP not getting votes of both TDP and Jana Sena. Party leaders earlier claimed that they would be getting a majority of one lakh and are confident about the figure now. The Congress has almost no impact in the constituency.