Nellore: TDP leaders find fault with officials for failing to check illegal mining

Nellore: Mafias of sand, gravel, and others of the ruling party have been exploiting the natural resources in the district, alleged the TDP leaders here on Wednesday.

The TDP leaders questioned the role of enforcement wings who were keeping mum on such activities. They addressed the media at the Collectorate here on Wednesday and regretted that the revenue, mining, forest and police departments have not been taking appropriate action against the violators.

They also said they had provided details of illegal mining along with GPS evidence on June 19, 21 and there has been no action from the officials. When there were irregularities for more than one lakh cubic metres, a case was booked for 10,000 cubic metres.

Many irregularities were taking place in Kantepalli forest areas for a long time but officials were simply ignoring them. TDP Lok Sabha constituency in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said that if the TDP men were really resorting to illegal mining, the police can book cases against them. He warned that they would file a private lawsuit against the tahsildar.

Further, TDP city president Dharmavaram Subba Rao demanded that the government finish essential projects such as UGD and others in the district headquarters. He visited Sarvepalli canal on Wednesday along with local leaders and said revetment to the canal was a waste of money when many other projects are awaiting completion.