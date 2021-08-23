Nellore TDP Parliamentary In-charge Sk Abdul Aziz demands CID probe into land scam

Nellore: TDP Nellore Parliamentary In-charge Sk Abdul Aziz demanded CID probe into land scam at Kakuturu in Venkatachalam mandal. TDP leaders submitted a memorandum to the District Collector at the Collectorate in this regard on Monday.

Speaking to media, Abdul Aziz said that some persons have tried to occupy 15.47 acres of government land close to the national highway at Kakuturu in Venkatachalam mandal. The cost of the land was around Rs 60 crore in the open market, he stated.

"Tahasildar of Venkatachalam mandal had lodged a complaint with police on August 3 on tampering of land records of 15.47 acres in Kakuturu. Officials also found tampering of land records was done using Gudluru Tahasildar's login.

Police found that Katta Penchala Bhaskar, a YSRCP leader from Thoderu segment in Podalakur mandal, has done it. Bhaskar admitted that he had only changed the records of 1.60 acre in Venkatachalam mandal," said the TDP leader.

Now, the police are in a fear to continue the investigation and unable to do a transparent probe, he added. He asked the Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu to depute CID teams for probe on the land scam.