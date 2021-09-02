Nellore: Teachers, employees protest for old pension system

Nellore: Government employees and teachers staged a massive rally in the city on Wednesday demanding resumption of the old pension system, rolling back the CPS. Activists from the APCPS employees' association and FAPTO members conducted a bike rally in the city shouting slogans.

District Chairman of the FAPTO TalluruSrinivasulu said that the State government planned to lessen the burden of pension as per directions of the World Bank and introduced CPS system.

This has been implemented since Sep 1, 2004, and consequently employees and teachers are losing pension, gratuity, commutation, and other benefits due to the new pension system.

He also said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured them that they would consider the issue and roll back the new system within a week. Still, there has been no response from the government even after two years of coming to power, the union leader said.

1.80 lakh families are eagerly waiting for the decision of the government and demanded it to take a decision on a war footing basis.

APNGO's association district president Penchala Rao said that they would intensify the stir in case the government fails to consider the case. Union leaders Dasaratharamulu, Seshulu, Rajamanohar and others were present.