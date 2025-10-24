Nellore team clinches wrestling championship

Vijayawada: Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore (SPSR Nellore) district team won two overall championships in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories at the School Games Federation (SGF) Under-19 Boys’ Inter-District Wrestling Championship, which concluded at the Ashoka Function Hall, Nunna, near Vijayawada, on Thursday.

The three-day tournament was hosted by Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, under the auspices of the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), Samagra Shiksha (SS), and the School Games Federation of NTR District.

SPSR Nellore district displayed remarkable dominance throughout the event. In the Freestyle category, the team secured 26 points by winning four gold and two silver medals, while in the Greco-Roman category, it garnered 18 points with three gold and three bronze medals, thus clinching the overall championships in both formats.

At the valedictory ceremony, A Venkata Ratnam, President of the Andhra Pradesh Mandal Educational Officers’ Association (APMEOA) and Vijayawada Rural MEO, presented medals to the individual winners and handed over the Overall Championship Trophies to the victorious Nellore contingent. Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Ratnam emphasised that sports and games contribute significantly to students’ all-round development, keeping them healthy, disciplined, and motivated. He lauded the organisers for successfully conducting the prestigious state-level wrestling tournament in Nunna, one of the key villages in Vijayawada Rural Mandal.

He encouraged the wrestlers selected for the Andhra Pradesh team to strive for gold medals at the upcoming Under-19 School Games Nationals in Panipat. He also suggested that those who lost their matches should learn from the winners’ experiences and perform better in future events.

ZPH School Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad presided over the function. SMC Chairman G Kumar, AP Wrestling Association President G Bhushanam, SGF Observer Chitikina Ramesh, Technical In-charge P Anand, District SGF Secretary T Sri Latha, and physical directors T Vijaya Varma, MV Satya Prasad, S Ramesh, and others participated.