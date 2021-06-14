Nellore: Techie attacks parents over property row

Punganur: A software engineer allegedly attacked his parents and necked out them from their house to take over the property was reported at Ituka Nellore village of Punganur mandal on Sunday.

He also threatened his parents with knife to kill if they don't do favour to him in distribution of property. The old couple has lodged a complaint with police stating that they have life threat from their son. According to Punganur police, the farmer couple Venkataramana Reddy and Syamalamma, has two sons. Elder son Krupakar Reddy, who pursued engineering, got married after settled as software engineer in Hyderabad. Venkataramana Reddy has 5-acre farmland and he is cultivating it by staying in the village.

Krupakar Reddy has been quarrelling over with his parents over the property sharing which would be done equally in between the two sons. However, the elder son is forcing parents to give total farm lands only to him, for which they denied.

In that process, he has beaten his mother and father and necked out from their house on Sunday and also threatened them with knife to kill if they don't make favour to him in distribution of property. The hapless parents met the Punganur police and lodged a complaint.