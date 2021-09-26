Nellore: Tikkana statue to be installed on the banks of Penna river

Nellore: The statue of Tikkana Somayaji, who translated Mahabharata into Telugu, will be installed at Tikkana park being developed by the municipal corporation with Rs 70 lakh on the banks of Penna River.

Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav along with NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath formally laid a foundation stone for the park on Saturday.

Interacting with the media, the Minister said they would complete the works of the park within two months and install the statue of Tikkana. He reiterated that they are going to invite tenders to build a new bridge in the place of a 70-year-old-bridge on Penna River being used now at Nellore with Rs 100 crore.

He advised his critics to take part in the tender process instead of disparaging him for lack of development. Anil said he would explain the development works he grounded in his constituency while going to polls in 2024 for the understanding of voters.

He maintained they are going to invite tenders for Rs 550 crore in the city segment alone and added the Chief Minister would lay foundation stones for Rs 300 crore worth development works soon. He said they are going to spend Rs 50 crore in the next two years for solid waste management and biomining.