Nellore to host Army recruitment rally from Sept 15

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Thursday directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for conducting army recruitment rally in the city from September 15 to 26 in Nellore. Addressing the coordination meeting at ACSR stadium along with Guntur Range Army Recruitment Officer Colonel Kohli, he informed that 34,338 candidates applied from 13 districts in the state of them 970 are from Nellore.

He said the administration was planning to conduct one-month training to candidates in two batches for poor from the backward communities. In the training, he said the candidates would be prepared for both written and physical tests and added the main aim of orientation programme was to generate greater number of Agniveers from the district.

The Collector asked the officials to provide accommodation, food, drinking water, round-the-clock power supply, barricades, internet, phone facility, availability of computers, medical assistance, traffic control, sanitation and all requirements for the army officials for conducting hassle-free recruitment. He asked to follow Covid guidelines giving no scope for spread of any infections and suggested to have three doses of Covid vaccine for participating in the rally.

Army Rally Recruitment Officer Colonel Kohli all field level arrangements would be completed before September 13 for conducting rally successfully. After conducting physical measures of aspirants during selection, they will forward the data to Central office for final decision, he added. DRO P Venkata Narayanamma, Additional SP Srinivasa Rao and CEO of SETNEL Pullaiah were present.