Nellore: Vaccination camp held on VSU premises

Nellore: Students and faculty members of Vikrama Simhapuri University were vaccinated on Wednesday as a large number of Covid cases are being reported in the district. Varsity Vice-Chancellor GM Sundaravalli, Registrar DR LVK Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Registrar Dr Reddy said all students and faculty members who failed to take any doses of vaccine should take the jabs immediately to protect themselves from the virus and help in containing it. He has instructed that everybody should follow the Covid guidelines.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated efforts of Kasumuru Medical Officer Dr Sankaraiah who supported the programme for vaccinating the staff and students. NSS coordinator Udaya Sankar and others were present.