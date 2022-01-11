Nellore: Village and ward secretariat employees up in arms against govt

Nellore: Secretaries of various Sachivalayam offices in the district are up in arms against the government for delaying regularisation of their services.

In Nellore city, many sachivalayam offices wore a deserted look on Monday with the absence of staff members.

Union leaders called for boycotting services in the district for ignoring the invaluable services rendered by them even during Covid pandemic.

Staff members handed over a representation to Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar requesting for regularisation of their services with immediate effect. They explained that they had worked hard during the two waves of the Covid pandemic and still the government hasn't conceded their justified demands.

They mentioned that Sachivalayam system is brainchild of the Chief Minister and yet the government was ignoring the welfare of the employees. They reminded that some Sachivalayam staff members lost their lives during the crisis and other employees continued their spirited services to people despite warnings from the family members and well-wishers.

They pointed out that the Chief Minister and other senior Ministers had appreciated the services rendered by them during the pandemic.

They demanded declaration of probation with effect from October 2021 and regularising their services from January 2022.

in Kavali and Gudur, Sachivalayam staff members took part in protests wearing black badges and handed over a representation to RDO Seena Naik. Some secretaries voluntarily exited from the official groups and finally they were convinced by the senior officials. But work at all secretariats came to a halt as the staff abstained from duties and staged protests.