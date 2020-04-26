Nellore: Village volunteer tested positive in Tada mandal

Nellore: A village volunteer from Akkampet in Tada mandal has been tested corona positive. He had recently visited some villages in Sullurpet mandal.



Now, the officials have imposed restrictions on two villages in both the mandals to prevent further spread of the virus.

In fact, many volunteers and secretariat staff members in the villages do not have adequate number of face masks and gloves. The number of positive cases reached to 72 in the district up to Saturday as four fresh cases were reported in the district on Saturday .

Among the 72 positive cases, 63 are active cases and 8 have been discharged. There were only two deaths due to Covid.

"Our role is critical in red zone areas and still we are lacking adequate protective gear. We are being asked to follow up the Covid cases even though such areas are infected areas. We are having only name-sake facemasks," rued a ward volunteer from Nellore.

The volunteer from Tada mandal also visited Kommineni Palli and Kotapolur villages in Sullurpet Mandal and the officials also locked the villages. Further, the district administration declared Venkatagiri as the Red Zone area for the second time as the positive cases were increasing in nearby Srikalahasti town.