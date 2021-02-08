Nellore: Villagers boycott polls in protest against SEC

Nellore: Protesting the tough stance adopted by State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar towards unanimous elections, residents of Kampasamudram village in Marripadu mandal in the district have boycotted the panchayat election.

Eight candidates who filed nominations for sarpanch posts and 19 candidates who were in the fray for ward member posts withdrew their nominations on Monday to mark their protest against the SEC's stance.

They assembled in front of the gram Panchayat office at Kampasamudram on Monday, and said they were unhappy with the news that SEC was not considering unanimous elections.

Polls in Atmakur division are going to be conducted on February 13 and Monday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

A villager Krishna Reddy said that there was no objection for the practice of unanimous elections in panchayats for many decades, but the comments of the SEC upset them.

He said that the decision to boycott the election was taken during a meeting in the village on Monday. In fact, the villagers planned to make the election unanimous but the officials hadn't accepted for the process, forcing them to boycott the polls.