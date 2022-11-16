Nellore: YSRCP activists take part in rally supporting 3 capitals

Nellore: YSR Congress leaders organised a huge rally in the city on Wednesday supporting the three capitals formula of the State government and on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of Sri Bagh pact.

Hundreds of party workers started from the Nellore rural legislator's office and YSR Congress State secretary K Giridhar Reddy interacted with the media at KVR Petrol Bunk.

He recalled that the historic meeting was held on Nov 16, 1937, between the leaders of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Now the State government has been planning a series of events as Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in decentralisation to ensure social and economic development of all the three regions.

Giridhar Reddy said that after coming to power, Chief Minister Jagan proposed decentralised development by establishing three capitals in the State, i.e., executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

He said the idea of the Chief Minister is realistic as all regions in the State develop uniformly due to the three capitals. Mayor P Sravanthi, city YSRCP president T Venkateswarlu, and other leaders were present.