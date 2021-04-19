Nellore: YSRCP blames Opposition for low turnout in bypoll

YSRCP district convener and Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy blamed the TDP and BJP leaders for steep decline in voter turnout in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection held on Saturday. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TD and BJP leaders for intimidating voters standing on the queue lines at polling stations.

"People who are responsible for poor turnout of voters in the byelection are now making unnecessary comments and are alleging bogus voting. They created unnecessary disturbance by spreading false information", he added.

He said that the opposition was always ready with three scripts to cheat public and it has become a habit for them to act according to the situation. Condemning the allegations levelled by Nara Lokesh against him of giving a package of Rs 43 crore to the fishermen, Kakani said thar it is far from the truth and challenged the former that he will resign to his post if he proves the allegations.

He said the TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has no moral values to level allegations against him. Govardhan Reddy claimed that he had spent Rs 3.50 crore in Sarvepalli constituency from his own sources during the Covid-19 pandemic and gave financial assistance to the downtrodden. He exuded confidence that the YSRCP candidate Gurumoorthy will win the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection with a huge majority.