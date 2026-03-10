nergy Minister distributes bicycles to students

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated several development projects in the Addanki constituency and announced that the coalition government is committed to infrastructure and education. The minister distributed cycles to 364 students from Bommanampadu, Sankhavarappadu, and Dharmavaram high schools. He said that approximately 9,000 bicycles have been distributed free of cost to government school students across the constituency so far, with support from donors including NREDCAP, SEIL Energy India Limited, and Assist NGO.

The remaining 2,000-plus students in Addanki’s high schools will receive bicycles before the academic year ends in April. The minister also launched CC roads and drainage canals worth Rs 20 lakhs in Bommanampadu, a Rs 35 lakh household drinking water scheme, and Rs 30 lakh road and drainage works in Dharmavaram.

Safe drinking water plants are being set up in 8 schools, funded by Ongole donors contributing Rs 12 lakh, he announced.

On the PM Surya Ghar Solar Scheme, Minister Ravi Kumar urged citizens to utilise the Central government’s Rs 78,000 subsidy per household. He explained that SC/ST communities receive installations at no cost, while backward classes receive an additional Rs 20000 subsidy.

Solar panels generate electricity bill savings for 25 years. Already, 611 tribal families in Palutla village receive free solar power through this initiative, he said.