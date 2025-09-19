New bar liquor policy 25–28 lottery process successfully conducted

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad announced that the lottery process for allotting bars under the new liquor policy 2025–2028 was successfully conducted in the district, in accordance with the directives of the State Government.

The process took place on Thursday at the Mini Conference Hall of the District Collectorate under the supervision of the Excise Department and in the presence of the Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that out of five re-notified liquor bar locations in the district, applications were received for only three. The allotment of these three bars was carried out transparently through a lottery draw in the presence of the applicants.

He added that the entire process was executed with strict arrangements, in an orderly, transparent, and peaceful manner. The Collector emphasized the government’s commitment to fairness and transparency in implementing the new liquor policy, ensuring that the allocation process is conducted without bias and under close supervision.

The event was attended by District Prohibition & Excise Officer Govinda Naik, Assistant Excise Officer B Narasimhulu, Excise Station House Officers with their staff, as well as District Task Force Inspector and his team. The officials assured that the newly allotted bars would be regulated strictly in compliance with excise norms and state policies to maintain accountability and discipline in operations.