New bar policy is transparent, inclusive: Commissioner

Guntur: The state government unveiled its new bar policy for 2025–28, introducing reforms aimed at ensuring transparency, financial sustainability, and social inclusiveness in bar operations. An-nouncing the details at a press meet held in Mangalagiri on Monday, commissioner of prohibi-tion and excise Nishanth Kumar said the new framework will provide a balanced structure for the next three years.

As per GO Ms No. 275 dated August 13, 2025, a total of 840 bars will be permitted across the State. In a move to promote social equity, an additional 10 percent of bars have been reserved for Geetha Kulalu (toddy tapper castes), who will also benefit from a 50 per cent concession in licence fees. The allotment process will be carried out through a public draw of lots, with a minimum of four valid applications required for each bar to be considered, ensuring fairness and preventing speculative applications.

The licence period has been fixed from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2028. The fee struc-ture has been rationalized to suit varying population levels. For towns with up to 50,000 popu-lation, the license fee is set at Rs 35 lakh; for areas with 50,001 to 5 lakh population, the fee is Rs 55 lakh; and for cities with over 5 lakh population, it is Rs 75 lakh. A 10 percent annual in-crease will be applicable across all categories. Licensees have been given the option to pay fees in six instalments, supported by a bank guarantee for one instalment.

Bars will be permitted in Urban Local Bodies, notified tourism centres excluding religious des-tinations, and in future, in industrial corridors, metropolitan development areas, and SEZs, as per requirement. However, special restrictions will apply in Tirupati, where no bars will be al-lowed along certain routes leading to Alipiri and Tirumala. The commissioner said the new policy rationalises bar licence fees, keeping them below retail shop license slabs, thus creating a predictable and balanced operational environment. He added that this approach would minimize the risk of unallotted licenses, such as the 44 that remained vacant even after re-auction attempts in 2022–23.