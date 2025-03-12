  • Menu
New buildings sought for govt offices in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to create infrastructure facilities for the new district...

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura has appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to create infrastructure facilities for the new district including new buildings and staff required for the government offices.

In a press statement, she said that she raised the issue in the State Assembly and appealed to the Chief Minister in this regard.

She said that the new districts were created by the erstwhile YSRCP government but no funds were given for creation of new districts. She pointed out that most of the government offices were functioning in Sathya Sai Trust buildings. The district needs a new Collectorate building and buildings for 52 offices. She revealed that she was assured by the State government of creating new government infrastructure in Sathya Sai district.

