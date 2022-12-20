New buildings to come up at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: New buildings will be constructed at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) at a cost of Rs 250 crore, said principal secretary to government, health, medical and family welfare M T Krishna Babu.

Inaugurating a blood bank at VIMS along with district collector A Mallikarjuna here on Monday, he said it was facilitated here at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Krishna Babu said the YSRCP government was developing government hospitals on a par with corporate hospitals, providing medical and other infrastructure amenities at all hospitals across the state.

A medical education research corporation will be formed soon and necessary funds will be provided for the development of the government hospitals, he said.

Further, the principal secretary said hundreds of crores of rupees have already been allocated to the hospitals as part of the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme. As part of the scheme, works were undertaken for the development of King George Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

Similarly, the VIMS and SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati would be developed on all fronts, Krishna Babu added. He stated that most of the surgeries are being done at VIMS since last one year and all kinds of surgeries are being performed free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Krishna Babu inspected various departments of VIMS during the programme along with the district collector. Director of VIMS Dr K Rambabu, KGH superintendent P Mythili, RMO Dr Hari Krishna were present.