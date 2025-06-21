New cardiac care hospital to open tomorrow

Vijayawada: Health-conscious citizens of Vijayawada and Amaravati have reason to celebrate as a new advanced super-specialty hospital Dr N Subba Rao Centre for Cardiac Medicine is set to commence operations from June 22.

Located at Prakasam Road, opposite SBI Zonal Office, Suryaraopet, the high-tech facility will cater to both cardiology and urology specialties.

The hospital is being spearheaded by renowned senior consultant cardiologist Dr N Murali Krishna of Manipal Hospital, along with his sons Dr N Varun and Dr N Pavan, both consultant cardiologists. The new centre is a tribute to the family’s enduring medical legacy in Vijayawada, established over six decades ago by Dr N Subba Rao, a noted alumnus of Guntur Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Murali Krishna recalled the family’s contributions to the region’s medical landscape, stating: “My father started Sri Krishna Nursing Home near Apsara Talkies in 1968, later expanding to Vasumuthi Memorial Hospital and Care Super Specialities. With his passing, we are now committed to continuing his legacy through this advanced Cardiac Care Centre in his name.”

Alongside cardiology services, the hospital will also house the Andhra Urology & Gynaecology Centre (AUROGYA), offering comprehensive care in general urology, robotic uro-oncology, high-risk obstetrics, and advanced laparoscopic gynaecology. The AUROGYA team will be led by Dr Manoj Thummala and Dr Varshini Thummala.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by dignitaries including Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Kamineni Srinivas, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Gadde Ram Mohan, and prominent medical professionals such as Dr B Soma Raju (Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Mentor Director, Sindhu Hospital, Hyderabad), Dr AV Ravi Kumar (Senior Urology Consultant & Past President, AP & Telangana Urology Association), and Dr Ananthakrishna Sivaraman (Director, Consultant Urologist, Chennai Urology and Robotic Institute).