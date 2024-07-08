New collector Shyam Prasad takes charge

Parvathipuram: A Shyam Prasad took charge as new district collector of Parvatipuram Manyam on Sunday. Shyam Prasad had taken charge at the collectorate amid the blessings of priests.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the new collector said that he is committed to the all-round development of the district and had complete understanding of rural areas. He informed that he worked as revenue divisional officer of Tekkali and the experience adds value to formulate and implement plans for the development of the district. Prior to this posting, he worked as joint collector of Palnadu district.