Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

New CRP Act to help speedy redressal of complaints: P Raja Reddy

New CRP Act to help speedy redressal of complaints: P Raja Reddy
Highlights

A seminar on 'Consumer Rights Protection Act - 2019' was held by District Consumer Information Centre at Viswam Talent School in Tirupati on Sunday.

Tirupati: A seminar on 'Consumer Rights Protection Act - 2019' was held by District Consumer Information Centre at Viswam Talent School in Tirupati on Sunday.

The seminar was held as part of ongoing consumer awareness week celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, President of District Consumers Forum P Raja Reddy said that the new Act will provide speedy redressal for consumer complaints.

As part of the new Act, Central Consumer Protection Authority will be established which will be functioned under Director General. It will have the powers to conduct inspections and seize properties when required. He requested all consumers to aware of the concepts of the new Act and make use of it.

Head of Viswam Educational Institutions Viswanatha Reddy explained that several amendments were made to the 1980 Act in the new Act-2019. It is expected to control frauds in online trading, irregularities in digital banking and to strengthen Cyber Crime Act further, he said.

District consumer forum Secretary M Sreenivasulu said that the new Act will come into force from January 2020 which will facilitate mediation centres in every district along with consumer forums. School Head Master Subramanyam, social service activist Lakshmi and others have participated.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown23 Dec 2019 2:34 AM GMT

Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi...
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...


Top