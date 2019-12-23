New CRP Act to help speedy redressal of complaints: P Raja Reddy

Tirupati: A seminar on 'Consumer Rights Protection Act - 2019' was held by District Consumer Information Centre at Viswam Talent School in Tirupati on Sunday.

The seminar was held as part of ongoing consumer awareness week celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, President of District Consumers Forum P Raja Reddy said that the new Act will provide speedy redressal for consumer complaints.

As part of the new Act, Central Consumer Protection Authority will be established which will be functioned under Director General. It will have the powers to conduct inspections and seize properties when required. He requested all consumers to aware of the concepts of the new Act and make use of it.

Head of Viswam Educational Institutions Viswanatha Reddy explained that several amendments were made to the 1980 Act in the new Act-2019. It is expected to control frauds in online trading, irregularities in digital banking and to strengthen Cyber Crime Act further, he said.

District consumer forum Secretary M Sreenivasulu said that the new Act will come into force from January 2020 which will facilitate mediation centres in every district along with consumer forums. School Head Master Subramanyam, social service activist Lakshmi and others have participated.