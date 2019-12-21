New department for effective monitoring of village, ward secretariats

Amaravati: The AP government has created a new department, namely "Department of Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers and Village Secretariats /Ward Secretariats" on Saturday, through a GO MS No 156, as approved in the recent Cabinet meeting.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney stated that the main objective of the department is to ensure effective coordination among the newly positioned functionaries in village and ward secretariat by mustering support from the concerned departments.

The new department will also be mandated to ensure intensive, integrated and comprehensive training to all functionaries in village and ward Secretariats including volunteers. It has the responsibility to ensure well-defined responsibilities and roles and specify these in a Manual with Clear Job Charts for all functionaries for the smooth functioning of Secretariat.

The department is asked to identify Key convergence areas and development of operational strategies. It will be responsible for the effective participation of all related departments in village and ward planning and its implementation.

Government directed the department to ensure proper infrastructural facilities to both Village and Ward Secretariats, funds flow online and ensure proper accounting system is put in place. It will prepare a suitable mechanism for convergence of CBOs with Secretariats. The department will establish effective online monitoring system and ensure effective delivery of services. Further, the department has the responsibility of the generation of real-time MIS reports taking appropriate decisions at the Government level.

Chief Secretariat explained that to achieve the optimum utilization of human resources positioned in the newly created secretariats for better coordination and synergy among the welfare and implementation departments, it is felt necessary to create the new department to act as an integrated institution to build the capacities. It will also ensure real-time monitoring of newly positioned volunteers and secretariat functionaries for the delivery of services to the citizens at their doorsteps.