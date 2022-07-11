New Education policy flayed for poor content

Vijayawada (NTR District): MLC KS Lakshmana Rao lamented on the nature of the content of New Education Policy-2020 as the way it is being implemented by the Central and State governments. He also expressed agony the way the State government has tried to put a death blow to the aided system of education in Andhra Pradesh.

He delivered keynote address at a workshop on 'A Comparative Review on Education Reforms in India' organised by Affiliated College Teachers Association-AP (ACTA-AP) here on Sunday.

The MLC recalled the services rendered by aided educational institutions in the promotion of modern education of all levels including schools, colleges and higher education in particular. Lakshman Rao emphasised the fact that in Andhra Pradesh 90 per cent of higher educational institutions were run in aided sector from pre-independent era and he found fault with the recent attempt made by the AP State government to merge and transfer aided staff into government colleges.

MLC P Raghu Varma highlighted the role of private aided institutions in the promotion of education in general and higher education in particular.

MLC Shaik Sabjee expressed sympathy for the sufferings faced by the aided college teachers due to recent policies of the AP government. He also mentioned that the government should have consulted the graduate MLCs and other education experts before taking merger decision such as giving up the aided institution financial grants in aid.

ACTA-AP statutory conference was presided over by Konduru

Mohana Rao and advisor K Sambi Reddy appreciated the efforts made by the executive for the way they fought for protecting rights of

the aided lecturers and solved the problems that are due to the government decision of withdrawal of grants in aid.

General secretary R Srinivasa Rao, Additional general secretary Dr P Srinivasa Sai, secretary of Office and Publications Dr I Sadasiva Reddy, secretary of Finance Dr K Moses, secretary-Legal Dr P Ramalinga Reddy, secretary - Academic PNV Prasada Rao, Women vice-president GA Shalini have participated in the conference and expressed happiness with which they served the ACTA -A.P.

Dr M Shyam Babu, Dr J Ratna Prabhakar and Dr P Rajagopala Babu also participated in the conference.