New EO takes charge at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: D Venkateswara Rao has been given full additional charge as Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Devasthanam.

Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao issued an order in this regard on Thursday. Following the appointment, Venkateswara Rao assumed office as EO on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Rao said all facilities will be provided to the devotees to have a hassle- free darshan at the temple.

Venkateswara Rao is also Executive Officer of MANSAS Trust. Earlier, V Thrinadha Rao served as in-charge EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam.