New generation drones will be better: Expert
EEE department of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education University organises two-day Drone Fusion event
Vijayawada: Chief remote pilot instructor of Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Valeth Sadasivan Girish participated in the inaugural function of the two-day Drone Fusion event organised by the EEE department of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education University here on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, Sadasivan Girish said that there are four qualities to be aspired in a student—discipline, failure, attitude and impact. He said that the next generation products are always better than the present generation products and the world is progressing towards that betterment. “So any failure will
not pull you back, come with a positive attitude, be disciplined and try to create an impact with every decision and with every product,” he said.
Vice-chancellor P Venkateswara Rao and Pro Vice-Chancellor AV Ratna Prasad were also present.
Head of EEE Department PVRL Narasimham said that the department focused on major sectors like agriculture monitoring, seed planting, health care and traffic control activities. There are 114 registered students in the drone hackathon and the department conducted 63 drone workshops.
Pro Vice-Chancellor AV Ratna Prasad said that the focus was mainly on agriculture and how drones and robotics could be used to reduce the manpower and time involved.
Vice-chancellor P Venkateswara Rao said that they developed an ecosystem to build an idea and get the parts which are required for that idea. He has also said that the government of India wants us to be self-reliant and develop more products and incubate more startups.