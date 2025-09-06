New governing body of Musafir Khana appointed

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath handed over appointment orders to the newly established governing body of Shah Zahur Musafir Khana here on Friday. He congratulated the members of the new governing body.

The State government has appointed Syed Saleem as the president, Shaik Amanullah as secretary, and Shaik Khaza Rahmathullah along with Syed Ibran as vice-presidents. Syed Khadar Hussain has been designated as treasurer and Shaik Ismael, Shaik Firoz, Shaik Khadar Bhasha, Shaik Abdul Bari, Sayed Hussain, and Shaik Khaleel were nominated as members.

While addressing the gathering, MP Chinni emphasised that the new governing body for Musafir Khana, which falls under Vijayawada West Assembly Constituency, should extend support to the impoverished Muslim families residing in the city. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the development and welfare of Muslim minorities within the State.

TDP Minority Cell General Secretary Mohammed Fathavullah, Telugu Mahila Vice President Shaik Asha, also participated.