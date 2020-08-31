New lifts inaugurated at Ongole, Gudur railway stations

Vijayawada: Giving a major boost to the passenger amenities, South Central Railway Vijayawada Division has inaugurated two lifts for the convenience of passengers at Ongole and Gudur Railway Stations on Monday.



These lifts will help rail passengers especially physically challenged, senior citizens and pregnant women to reach their boarding points with ease. These two lifts are procured and commissioned at a cost of Rs 1 crore and the works are completed as per the target date. Both the lifts are having carrying capacity of 13 passengers, said the SCR, Vijayawada division in a press release on Monday.

At Ongole station, this new lift is installed on Platform No. 1 at Foot Over Bridge near main entrance. This lift will connect passengers to the FOB leading to the Platforms 2 & 3. With this, now all the platforms in Ongole are now connected with lift facility along with escalator service on platform number one.

At Gudur, this new lift is installed on recently commissioned new Platform Nos 4 & 5 at North Foot Over Bridge. Passengers can now reach to their boarding points on platforms 4 & 5 with ease at Gudur.

Vijayawada Division has already commissioned seven new lifts against the target of 9 lifts for the financial year 2020-21. Currently works are in fast progress for commissioning two new lifts at Gudivada by the end of September, 2020. Vijayawada Division has also got approval for procurement and commissioning five new lifts at Bapatla, Annavaram, Kakinada town and Rajahmundry and two new escalators on proposed Mega FOB at Vijayawada Railway stations.

Vijayawada Division has 42 lifts at 14 Stations and 18 escalators at 7 Stations. P Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada complimented the officials concerned on inauguration of new lifts at Ongole and Gudur.