New Liquor Policy in AP likely to be launched on October 16

The Andhra Pradesh state government seems to have finalized the date for the implementation of its new liquor policy, which will take effect on the 16th of this month. Aimed at modernizing the liquor retail landscape, the new policy includes a mandate for digital payments in every liquor shop across the state.

Under the new regulations, quality liquor will be supplied in all retail outlets, with premium brands made available to consumers. The government's commitment to a transparent liquor tender process has resulted in an unprecedented surge of applications, with a record 89,882 submissions received for just 3,396 liquor shops.

Earlier on Monday, the lottery process for allocating licenses carried out effectively.