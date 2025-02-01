New registration charges from today

Vijayawada: Sub-registrar offices across the state witnessed heavy crowds on Friday as the registration charges of lands and properties are going to increase from February 1. It may be noted that the state government decided to increase the registration values of lands by 10 to 20 per cent depending on the location.

As a result of heavy rush and registration transactions, the servers failed to meet the demand. The sub-registrar offices witnessed more number of people after the completion of Amavasya and beginning of auspices days from Thursday. As a result of server problems, people who are eager to get their properties registered faced inconvenience at several places, including Krishna and Guntur districts.

Sources say 14,250 registrations were carried out throughout the state on Thursday itself yielding good revenue to the state government. Guntur is said to be in top position in registrations, followed by NTR and Krishna districts.

It may be noted that revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad recently alleged that the previous YSRCP government increased the land values and registrations in an unscientific manner causing problems to people. In view of this, the government has decided to increase the registration values in a scientific manner.