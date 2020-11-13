New sand policy to benefit YSRCP henchmen: TDP

Amaravati: TDP senior leader and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Friday accused the ruling YSRCP MLAs, MPs and their henchmen of committing unchecked irregularities in sand mining and transportation by causing huge loss of revenue to the State Government till now.

Butchaiah Chowdary demanded the AP Government to publish a white paper on the facts of how much revenue it had got from sand mining, sale and transportation and also from the seignerage all over the state in the past 17 months. From day one, the ruling party leaders looted the sand resources in the State rivers in an indiscriminate manner and transported the same to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore to make easy money.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the latest new sand policy was but a cover for the YSRCP ulterior plans to loot sand systematically. No Central institution would come forward to do sand mining under the present suffocating and stifling atmosphere under the Jagan Reddy regime in AP. Everybody knows how Jagan and Co have been robbing the State of all its natural resources without bringing any revenue to the Government. Consequently, no projects and nor works were being taken up in the public and private sectors.

Butchaiah Chowdary deplored that the construction industry in the State collapsed after the YSRCP came to power. Construction workers were thrown on the roads with no work. The Government did not bother to give them relief assistance from out of their Rs. 1,200 Cr welfare fund even during the Coronavirus crisis. The sand rates were increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 525 per tonne at the level of sand reaches and boatmen societies. All this was being done to help the YCP henchmen and leaders to loot more from sand mining.

Stating that Polavaram project was stopped due to narrow minded policies, Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary said that the Jagan regime was only interested in advancing their personal selfish interests while the State was going backwards by several years. Vijay Sai Reddy was looting natural resources in Visakhapatnam area, SV Subba Reddy was doing the same in Godavari districts while Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were looting the resources in Rayalaseema region.

Butchaiah Chowdary deplored that the Jagan rule was paying bills only for its favoured contractors while all those doing smaller works on Secretariats buildings and Nadu Nedu school works were financially hit because of non-payment of their bills by the Government. The Government has brought Rs. 1.5 lakh Cr loans but it is not paying the bills and not taking up any development works anywhere.